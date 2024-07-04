Djokovic Dominance Continues At Wimbledon

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic is into the third round of Wimbledon.

The second seed has just beaten Scotland's Jacob Fearnley 3-sets-to-1 on Centre Court.

Elsewhere seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz ((pr: huh-bert hur-catch)) is through to the next round after Arthur Fils ((pr: feess)) had to retire with injury during their match this afternoon.

Advertisement

In the women's draw Katie Boulter has beaten fellow Brit Harriet Dart 2-sets-to-1 on Number One Court.

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula meanwhile has been knocked our after being beaten by her Chinese opponent this afternoon.

World number one Iga Swiatek meets Petra Martic shortly.