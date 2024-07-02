Advertisement
Sport

Djokovic cruises into Round 2

Jul 2, 2024 16:57 By radiokerrysport
Djokovic cruises into Round 2
Share this article

Novak Djokovic is into the Wimbledon second round.

He won in straight sets against Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court.

Already victorious today were fourth seed Alexander Zverev, seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz, and ninth seed Alex De Minaur.

Advertisement

Marketa Vondrousova became the first defending women’s champion in 30-years to go out in the first round.

The Czech was beaten in straight sets by the world number-83, Jessica Bouzas Mineiro.

2022 champion Elena Rybakina is safely into round-2, as is fifth seed Jessica Pegula.

Advertisement

Still to come, top seed Iga Swiatek has a tough opener against Sofia Kenin.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ireland head coach Weldon names squad for Uganda series
Advertisement
Sligo formally submit application for funding
Chelsea sign Dewsbury-Hall
Advertisement

Recommended

Cold weather the reason for swarms of jellyfish in North Kerry
Ireland head coach Weldon names squad for Uganda series
€1.2m Killarney cycle lane and footpath works to be completed this month
Search for Sebastian Jaworski focused on coastline after personal property found on Banna
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus