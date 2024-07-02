Djokovic cruises into Round 2

Novak Djokovic is into the Wimbledon second round.

He won in straight sets against Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court.

Already victorious today were fourth seed Alexander Zverev, seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz, and ninth seed Alex De Minaur.

Marketa Vondrousova became the first defending women’s champion in 30-years to go out in the first round.

The Czech was beaten in straight sets by the world number-83, Jessica Bouzas Mineiro.

2022 champion Elena Rybakina is safely into round-2, as is fifth seed Jessica Pegula.

Still to come, top seed Iga Swiatek has a tough opener against Sofia Kenin.