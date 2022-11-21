Advertisement
Sport

Djokovic climbs three places in world rankings

Nov 21, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Novak Djokovic has climbed three places to fifth in the tennis world rankings after a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title.

The Serb clinched a straight sets victory over Casper Ruud of Norway in the decider in Turin.

