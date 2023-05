Novak Djokovic says the absence of Rafael Nadal from the French Open will give everyone a better chance of winning the tournament.

The Spaniard, who is a 14-time champion at Roland Garros, has been ruled out of this year's tournament due to injury.

Djokovic begins his campaign later when he plays Aleksander Kovacevic.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz faces Flavio Cobolli this afternoon.

In the women's singles, home favourite Caroline Garcia is due on court later.