Djokovic begins bid for 25th Grand Slam title shortly

Jan 13, 2025 08:00 By radiokerrysport
Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a 25th Grand Slam title shortly.

The Serb goes up against Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round of the Australian Open in the next few minutes.

Earlier, defending men's singles champion Jannik Sinner advanced after a straight sets victory over Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is already out, having lost 3-1 to Alex Michelsen overnight.

In the women's singles, third seed Coco Gauff beat Sofia Kenin 2-nil to advance.

Second seed Iga Swiatek also had a straight sets victory over Katerina Siniakova.

