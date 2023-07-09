Advertisement
Djokovic and Swiatek back in action today

Jul 9, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Djokovic and Swiatek back in action today
Novak Djokovic is in last-16 action at Wimbledon later today.

He takes on Poland's Hubert Hurkacz this evening.

First up today seventh seed Andrey Rublev faces Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan while Grigor Dimitrov resumes his interrupted third round encounter 2-sets-to-love up on Frances Tiafoe of the USA.

In the women's draw world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Swiss player Belinda Bencic as she once again looks to get to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Last year's beaten finalist Ons Jabeur has beaten 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu 2-sets-to-1 in their third round encounter at Wimbledon.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina beat British wildcard Katie Boulter in straight sets meanwhile.

In the men's draw, top seed Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the last-16 earlier with a 3-1 win over Chile's Nicolas Jarry 3-sets-to-1.

While World Number 3 Daniil Medvedev beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, also on a scoreline of 3-sets-to-1.

