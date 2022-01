World number one Novak Djokovic has admitted he made an 'error of judgement' in meeting a journalist two days after testing positive for Covid 19 last month.

Djokovic also says that his agent made a mistake on the travel form which was filled out for the Serb to enter Australia.

Australian government officials are still deciding whether to cancel Djokovic's visa and deport him ahead of the start of the Australian Open next Monday.