Advertisement
Sport

District football champions to be crowned today

Dec 12, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
District football champions to be crowned today District football champions to be crowned today
Share this article

Milltown this afternoon hosts the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship Final, for the Michael O’Connor Memorial Cup, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.
It’s between Beaufort & Laune Rangers at 2.

Fitzgerald Stadium today stages the Final of the 2020 East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr. O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club& Dr O'Donoghue’s family.
That’s at 2 between Spa and Dr Crokes.

The second semi-final is on today in the Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.
Brosna and Castleisland Desmonds face off at 2 in Knocknagoshel.

Advertisement

Also in North Kerry Football:

Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh
Final
@ 11.30 in Ballylongford.
Listowel Emmets v Ballyduff

U15 Division 2 Championship Final
In association with McElligot Oil Asdee
In Coolard at 11.30
Beale v St.Senans

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus