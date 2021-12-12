District football champions to be crowned today

Milltown this afternoon hosts the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship Final, for the Michael O’Connor Memorial Cup, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.

It’s between Beaufort & Laune Rangers at 2.

Fitzgerald Stadium today stages the Final of the 2020 East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr. O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club& Dr O'Donoghue’s family.

That’s at 2 between Spa and Dr Crokes.

The second semi-final is on today in the Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.

Brosna and Castleisland Desmonds face off at 2 in Knocknagoshel.

Also in North Kerry Football:

Minor Championship

Sponsored by O Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh

Final

@ 11.30 in Ballylongford.

Listowel Emmets v Ballyduff

U15 Division 2 Championship Final

In association with McElligot Oil Asdee

In Coolard at 11.30

Beale v St.Senans