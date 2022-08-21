Disappointing WRC weekend comes to a close for Breen and Nagle

Craig Breen and Kerrys Paul Nagles disappointing weekend and WRC Ypres Rally in Belgium has come to a close.
The pair nursed a technical issue for all of this mornings 4 stages, after crashing out of the running yesterday.
