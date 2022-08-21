Advertisement
Sport

Disappointing WRC weekend comes to a close for Breen and Nagle

Aug 21, 2022 15:08 By radiokerrynews
Disappointing WRC weekend comes to a close for Breen and Nagle Disappointing WRC weekend comes to a close for Breen and Nagle
Share this article

Craig Breen and Kerrys Paul Nagles disappointing weekend and WRC Ypres Rally in Belgium has come to a close.

The pair nursed a technical issue for all of this mornings 4 stages, after crashing out of the running yesterday.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus