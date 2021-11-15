Disappointing end for Maguire at Pelican Championship

There was a disappointing end to the week for Leona Maguire at the Pelican Championship last night.
The Cavan native shot a final round of five-over 75 to end the week on seven-under-par.
Stephanie Meadow was four-under overall.
Nelly Korda took the title on 17-under.
A final round of 65 helped Jason Kokrak win the Houston Open last night.
His total of ten-under-par was enough to clinch the title, two shots clear of Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler.
Padraig Harrington narrowly missed out on a place in this week's DP World Tour Championship yesterday.
He is 57th on the Race to Dubai standings, with only the top 54 qualifying for the season-ending event.
The Dubliner finished in a tie for 8th at the Dubai Championship, four shots adrift of winner Joachim Hansen.