Disappointing end for Maguire at Pelican Championship

There was a disappointing end to the week for Leona Maguire at the Pelican Championship last night.

The Cavan native shot a final round of five-over 75 to end the week on seven-under-par.

Stephanie Meadow was four-under overall.

Nelly Korda took the title on 17-under.

A final round of 65 helped Jason Kokrak win the Houston Open last night.

His total of ten-under-par was enough to clinch the title, two shots clear of Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler.

Padraig Harrington narrowly missed out on a place in this week's DP World Tour Championship yesterday.

He is 57th on the Race to Dubai standings, with only the top 54 qualifying for the season-ending event.

The Dubliner finished in a tie for 8th at the Dubai Championship, four shots adrift of winner Joachim Hansen.