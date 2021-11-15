Advertisement
Sport

Disappointing end for Maguire at Pelican Championship

Nov 15, 2021 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Disappointing end for Maguire at Pelican Championship Disappointing end for Maguire at Pelican Championship
Share this article

There was a disappointing end to the week for Leona Maguire at the Pelican Championship last night.

The Cavan native shot a final round of five-over 75 to end the week on seven-under-par.

Stephanie Meadow was four-under overall.

Advertisement

Nelly Korda took the title on 17-under.

==

A final round of 65 helped Jason Kokrak win the Houston Open last night.

Advertisement

His total of ten-under-par was enough to clinch the title, two shots clear of Kevin Tway and Scottie Scheffler.

==

Padraig Harrington narrowly missed out on a place in this week's DP World Tour Championship yesterday.

Advertisement

He is 57th on the Race to Dubai standings, with only the top 54 qualifying for the season-ending event.

The Dubliner finished in a tie for 8th at the Dubai Championship, four shots adrift of winner Joachim Hansen.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus