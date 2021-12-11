Dingle win the West Kerry Senior Football Final

2 points inside the opening 90 seconds, followed by a Darragh O Sullivan goal meant Dingle raced into a 1-2 to no score lead inside the opening few minutes. A point a piece followed before the first water break, Dingle ahead by 5.

Dingles second goal of the game came in the first minute of the second quarter through Paul Geaney, a fisted effort from the county man. This had the game all but over as a contest but it could have been worse for An Ghaeltacht, a fine penalty save from Tomás Mac an tSaoir late in the first half meant they still had a chance for victory. Dingle led 2-6 to 0-3 at half time.

The third quarter was once again dominated by Dingle, outscoring An Ghaeltacht 4 points to 1 leading to a poor spectacle for neutrals in the second half. Dingle 2-10 to 4 points.

There was only to be 3 more scores in the game, Dingle scoring two of those 3 points to win the West Kerry Final on a final score line: Dingle 2-12 An Ghaeltacht 0-5

Dingle Coach Padraig Corcoran: