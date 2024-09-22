Dingle remain in County Championship with win over South Kerry

Dingle 0-13 South Kerry 0-7

Dingle are through to the next round of the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship, defeating South Kerry on a score of Dingle 0-13 South Kerry 0-7.

It was a performance in which Dingle's 3rd quarter surge saw them secure their win. The westerners led by just two at the break (0-6 to 0-4), but outscored South Kerry 0-7 to 0-3 in the second half.

Dingle's Barry Dan O'Sullivan had his fingerprints all over the game, playing a full forward role and causing havoc for the South Kerry defence.

The youthful South Kerry side with the leader Graham O'Sullivan will take big confidence in how they kept Dingle goalless and how they kept themselves in the game for a large period of the game but for now, they exit the County Championship.

Dingle progress and it is safe to say that no one will want them in the next round.

Dingle scorers: Paul Geaney (0-6 5f), Dylan Geaney (0-3 1f), Barry Dan O'Sullivan (0-2), Matthew O'Flaherty (0-1), T De Brun (0-1)

South Kerry scorers: Emmett Daly (0-2 2f), Sean Teahan (0-2 2f), F O'Sullivan (0-2), C O'Sullivan (0-1)