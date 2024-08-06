Dingle Races goes ahead this coming weekend, from Friday to Sunday at Ballintaggart.
The 2 Mile Derby Trial features on Friday, the Golden Mile on Saturday and Lee Strand Dingle Derby on Sunday.
Colm Sayers is Dingle Races Chairman
