Dingle Races goes ahead this coming weekend

Aug 6, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrysport
Dingle Races goes ahead this coming weekend
Dingle Races goes ahead this coming weekend, from Friday to Sunday at Ballintaggart.

The 2 Mile Derby Trial features on Friday, the Golden Mile on Saturday and Lee Strand Dingle Derby on Sunday.

Colm Sayers is Dingle Races Chairman

