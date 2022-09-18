Advertisement
Dingle progress in County Senior Football Championship

Sep 18, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Dingle have booked their place in the 1/4 finals of the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship.

They've won at Kerins O'Rahilly's in Group 2 in Tralee by 3-15 to 10 points.

Tim Moynihan reports

