Dingle progress in County Senior Football Championship

Dingle have booked their place in the 1/4 finals of the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship.
They've won at Kerins O'Rahilly's in Group 2 in Tralee by 3-15 to 10 points.
Tim Moynihan reports
