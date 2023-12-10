Advertisement
Sport

Dingle One Hour Away From First Munster Title

Dec 10, 2023 12:24 By radiokerrysport
Dingle One Hour Away From First Munster Title
Dingle are about 60 minutes away from securing a place in a first ever AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Football Semi-Final.

The West Kerry champions face Castlehaven of Cork in today's Munster Final.

Throw-in at TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick is at 2pm.

We'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport with thanks to the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

Radio Kerry Commentary Tim Moynihan has been speaking to Dingle player Micheal Flannery and Paul Devane as well as selector, Tommy Griffin.

Glen of Derry are looking to retain their Ulster football crown when they take on Monaghan champions Scotstown at Armagh's Athletic Grounds from 4pm.

