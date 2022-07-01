Dillane Signs With European Champions

La Rochelle have officially confirmed the signing of Ireland international Ultan Dillane.

The 28 year old Tralee man made his Ireland debut in 2016 and has 19 Test caps to his name but will now shift his career to France, which will likely put him out of consideration for an Irish call up.

In that time he was part of Six Nations Championship victories as well as famous wins over the All Blacks.

Having spent his professional career up until this point with Connacht, Dillane will now link up with the European Champions through to 2024.

It’s been a busy day for O’Gara as Dillane is one of eight new signings officially confirmed by the club today.

France international wing Teddy Thomas is also on his way to La Rochelle from Racing 92.