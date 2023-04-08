Advertisement
Sport

Diarmuid Murphy speaks ahead of Kerry's Munster Championship Opener

Apr 8, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Diarmuid Murphy speaks ahead of Kerry's Munster Championship Opener Diarmuid Murphy speaks ahead of Kerry's Munster Championship Opener
5 April 2023; In attendance, from left, Cian Sheehan of Limerick, Eoin Cleary of Clare, Dermot Ryan of Waterford, Tadhg Morley of Kerry, Brian Hurley of Cork and Steven OBrien of Tipperary at the launch of the Munster GAA Championship at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Share this article

The launch of the 2023 Munster GAA Senior Hurling and Football Championships took place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Munster GAA Senior Football Championship starts this Sunday with two Quarter-Finals – Tipperary v Waterford in FBD Semple Stadium Thurles and Clare v Cork in Cusack Park Ennis. The Munster Senior Football Final is fixed for Sunday May 7th.

The Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship starts on Sunday April 23rd with the opening round robin fixtures seeing Clare take on Tipperary in Cusack Park Ennis and Waterford taking on Limerick in FBD Semple Stadium Thurles. The Munster Senior Hurling Final is fixed for Sunday June 11th.

Advertisement

Kerry selector Diarmuid Murphy

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus