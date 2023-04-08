Diarmuid Murphy speaks ahead of Kerry's Munster Championship Opener

The launch of the 2023 Munster GAA Senior Hurling and Football Championships took place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Munster GAA Senior Football Championship starts this Sunday with two Quarter-Finals – Tipperary v Waterford in FBD Semple Stadium Thurles and Clare v Cork in Cusack Park Ennis. The Munster Senior Football Final is fixed for Sunday May 7th.

The Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship starts on Sunday April 23rd with the opening round robin fixtures seeing Clare take on Tipperary in Cusack Park Ennis and Waterford taking on Limerick in FBD Semple Stadium Thurles. The Munster Senior Hurling Final is fixed for Sunday June 11th.

