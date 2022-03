Devin Toner has confirmed his intention to retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The Meath native is Leinster's record appearance holder with 276 caps.

Toner also played 70 times for Ireland, collecting three Six Nations medals, as well as a Grand Slam in 2018.

He first played for Leinster in 2006 and has won four Heineken Cups along with seven league titles.