Advertisement
Sport

Dettori to retire at end of 2023 season

Dec 17, 2022 14:12 By radiokerrynews
Dettori to retire at end of 2023 season Dettori to retire at end of 2023 season
Share this article

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori has confirmed he'll retire from horse racing at the end of the 2023 season.

The Italian flat specialist, who's just turned 52, has been the champion jockey three times.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus