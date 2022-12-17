Dettori to retire at end of 2023 season

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori has confirmed he'll retire from horse racing at the end of the 2023 season.
The Italian flat specialist, who's just turned 52, has been the champion jockey three times.
Advertisement
Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori has confirmed he'll retire from horse racing at the end of the 2023 season.
The Italian flat specialist, who's just turned 52, has been the champion jockey three times.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus