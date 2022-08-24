Advertisement
Dettori To Make Listowel Debut

Aug 24, 2022 13:08 By brendan
Frankie Dettori is to at the Listowel races next month.

The 51 year old Italian will take part in the Listowel Harvest Festival for the first time in his illustrious career. Dettori will ride on day three which features the Listed Edmond & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stake.

It will be Dettori’s 3rd time competing in Kerry as he rode at Tralee Racecourse in 1998 and was in action at Killarney Racecourse in 2019.

The seven-day Listowel Harvest Festival runs from Sunday, September 18 to Saturday, September 24.

