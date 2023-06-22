Dettori claims Gold Cup in his final ever Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori has claimed the Gold Cup in his final ever Royal Ascot.
Courage Mon Ami was a 15-to-2 winner, beating the favourite Coltrane into second, with Subjectivist third.
It’s Dettori’s ninth career Gold Cup.
