Details of Ireland's Women's World Cup pool games confirmed

The details of Ireland's Women's World Cup pool games next summer have been confirmed.

Scott Bemand's team will open their Pool C campaign against Japan at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday, August 24th.

They'll then go up against Spain at the same venue a week later before a clash with New Zealand in Brighton on the 7th of September.

Ireland beat the Black Ferns at the WXV tournament in Canada earlier this month, and the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the quarter-finals at the World Cup.