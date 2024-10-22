Advertisement
Sport

Details of Ireland's Women's World Cup pool games confirmed

Oct 22, 2024 08:48 By radiokerrysport
Details of Ireland's Women's World Cup pool games confirmed
Share this article

The details of Ireland's Women's World Cup pool games next summer have been confirmed.

Scott Bemand's team will open their Pool C campaign against Japan at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday, August 24th.

They'll then go up against Spain at the same venue a week later before a clash with New Zealand in Brighton on the 7th of September.

Advertisement

Ireland beat the Black Ferns at the WXV tournament in Canada earlier this month, and the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the quarter-finals at the World Cup.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fixtures clash overshadows Ladies Munster football & camogie semi-finals
Advertisement
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Planning sought for 19 houses in Listowel
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Fixtures clash overshadows Ladies Munster football & camogie semi-finals
Kerry podcast nominated for Irish Pod Award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus