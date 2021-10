Details have been confirmed for 3 of the 4 Randles Brothers Ladies County Football Championship Finals on Sunday.

Fitzgerald Stadium will stage the Senior decider between Rathmore and

Southern Gaels at 2.30.

Time and venue are not yet known for the Junior A Final; MKL Gaels v Abbeydorney.

Junior B is to be played at noon in Spa between Firies and Fossa.

Junior C will be at 11 in Legion, featuring Ballymac and Rathmore B.