Kerry's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship 1/4 final against Mayo has been announced for Sunday June 26th at 4 o'clock.

It will be preceded in Croke Park by Armagh versus Galway from 1.45.

Should Kerry get past Mayo they would play Dublin or Cork in the last four at 3.30 on Sunday July 10th, also in Croke Park.

There's still no word on the Kerry against Mayo minor football semi-final.