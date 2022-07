Fixture details have been confirmed for the Credit Union County Senior Football League Division 1 Final

Dr Crokes will face Dingle this Friday evening in Kerins O Rahillys, Strand Road with throw in at 7:30.

Extra time and results on the day if necessary.

Dingle beat Austin Stacks in the semi final, Crokes received a bye after each team finished level on points at the top of Division One