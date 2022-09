Dessie Dolan is set to become the new manager of the Westmeath senior footballers.

The Garrycastle clubman is expected to have his appointment ratified at a county board meeting this evening.

A Leinster senior medallist in 2004, Dolan will be joined by fellow All-Star John Keane as team coach.

Both men were part of Jack Cooney's management team, before Cooney stepped down earlier this year.