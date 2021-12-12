Desmonds through to the final of the North Kerry Senior Football Championship

The second semi-final took place today in the Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.

The match took place in Knocknagoshel at 2 o'clock.

Castleisland Desmonds beat Brosna on a score line of 1-11 to 1-07 to reach the final of the North Kerry Senior Football Championship.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the North Kerry Minor Championship Final sponsored by O Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh, Ballyduff beat Listowel Emmets.

The match which took place in Ballylongford this morning at 11:30 finished Ballyduff 3.14 to Listowel Emmets 2.10.

There was also action in the U15 Division 2 Championship in association with McElligot Oil Asdee. The final which took place this morning in Coolard finished St. Senans 4-10 to Beales 0-05.