Advertisement
Sport

Desmonds through to the final of the North Kerry Senior Football Championship

Dec 12, 2021 15:12 By radiokerrysport
Desmonds through to the final of the North Kerry Senior Football Championship Desmonds through to the final of the North Kerry Senior Football Championship
Share this article

The second semi-final took place today in the Bernard O Callaghan North Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.

The match took place in Knocknagoshel at 2 o'clock.

Castleisland Desmonds beat Brosna on a score line of 1-11 to 1-07 to reach the final of the North Kerry Senior Football Championship.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the North Kerry Minor Championship Final sponsored by O Connor Hardware and Farm Supplies Duagh, Ballyduff beat Listowel Emmets.

The match which took place in Ballylongford this morning at 11:30 finished Ballyduff 3.14 to Listowel Emmets 2.10.

There was also action in the U15 Division 2 Championship in association with McElligot Oil Asdee. The final which took place this morning in Coolard finished St. Senans 4-10 to Beales 0-05.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus