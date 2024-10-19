Advertisement
Desmonds & Moyvane Advance To Round 2 Of North Kerry Championship

Oct 19, 2024 18:22 By radiokerrysport
Desmonds & Moyvane Advance To Round 2 Of North Kerry Championship
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship Sponsored by Mcmunns Ballybunion
Round 1 Results
Moyvane 1.16 Brosna 1.14
Castleisland Desmonds 2.12 Beale 1.10

