Castleisland Desmonds missed out on a place in the 2021 CurrentAccount.ie Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship Final.

They faced Castlebar Mitchels today at 1 o’clock.

Castleisland were beaten by a goal.

The final score was 3-07 to 2-07 in favor of Castlebar Mitchels.

Denis Kerin Castleisland Desmonds Coach