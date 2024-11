Excitement is building as Castleisland Desmonds are preparing for their All Ireland Semi Final.

The Kerry LGFA champions travel to Dublin where they will take on Leinster champions Kilmacud Crokes.

A great team effort saw Desmonds get past Comeragh 3-8 to 1-10 in Mallow to earn their first Munster title since 1986.

Despite the special victory, Manager Dan Kearney says focused was quickly turned to the Semi-final…