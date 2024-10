Castleisland Desmonds will be away to Kilmurry Ibrickane next Sunday in the AIB Munster LGFA Senior Championship Semi Final.

It's after Kilmurry Ibrickane won their county final, beating Doora Barefield 3-8 to 1-10.

Next Saturday in the AIB Munster LGFA Intermediate Championship Semi Final Scartaglin will play O'Donovan Rossa at 1 in Skibbereen.