Desmonds confirm Moynihan as manager

Castleisland Desmonds confirm Keith Moynihan as new senior manager

Castleisland Desmonds GAA club is delighted to announce the appointment of Keith Moynihan as the new manager of our men’s senior football team.

Keith brings with him a wealth of management experience and footballing pedigree as both a coach and a player.

The Annascaul native joins Desmonds after 6 seasons at the helm with Mallow, during which he led them to two Cork Senior A Championship titles.

In his playing days, the West Kerry man won a Cork Senior County Football Championship and Munster Club Championship with UCC (1999). He won Kerry Junior and Intermediate championships, as well as a Munster Intermediate title with Annascaul (2007). He also represented Kerry at minor level in 1998, winning a Munster championship. Moynihan played with Mallow for a number of seasons, before taking over the reigns of the Mallow senior team in 2017.

In his 6 year tenure he led the side to three Cork Premier Football Championship Finals.

Leading them to victory in his inaugural season in charge and back to the Cork senior ranks for the first time in 10 years.

Upon the restructuring of Cork championship in 2019, the side were placed in the Cork Senior A Football Championship for the 2020 season. Moynihan guided Mallow to the 2020 final and the following year led them to win the 2021 championship.

The red and yellow’s returned to the Cork Premier Senior Football Championship last season, where they reached the quarter finals under Keith.

Upon his appointment as Desmond’s manager, Moynihan said –

“I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead with Castleisland Desmonds.

This is a great club with a proud tradition allied with a talented and enthusiastic group of players.

When first approached by Michael McMahon & Kevin Lynch I was immediately interested. The board are very motivated with a clear vision and the playing group are eager to continue on their recent upward trajectory after promotion to division one last year.

I am keenly aware of the task ahead and the quality of opposition we will face this year in both the County League & Intermediate Championship but that is football in Kerry. I am very excited to be back involved in my home county, I am very grateful to Castleisland Desmonds for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get stuck into training and preparing for the games to come.

Castleisland Desmonds are committing to building a solid foundation for the future of it’s club & members, providing the supports that their current playing group require and I consider myself fortunate to be asked along, as we embark on this journey.”

Welcoming the new manager, Desmonds chairman Kevin Lynch said –

“We are delighted to welcome Keith to the Desmond’s family and have him take the reins of our very talented senior team. To attract a man of his integrity, calibre and pedigree is a real coup for the Desmonds, as we know Keith was in very high demand. Keith’s leadership and management style is a great fit for our senior team, and I am very confident Keith and his management team will take the Desmonds to the next level and enjoy much success in the future”.

Kevin thanked the club’s Senior Management Selection committee for the thorough and professional manner in which their carried out the task.

The chairman also paid tribute to the former manager Mícheál Cahill and his management team for their commitment and dedication to the club in 2022.

Keith will be joined on his coaching team by selector Niall Mitchell, with Pat Fitzgerald appointed as strength and conditioning coach. The remaining Desmonds backroom team & selectors will be confirmed in the coming weeks.