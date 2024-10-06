Desmonds capture Ladies County Senior football title

Castleisland Desmonds are the Bon Secours Ladies County Senior football champions.

In the final they got the better of Southern Gaels 3-14 to 1-9.

The first score of the encounter was a 2nd minute goal from Desmonds, scored by Amy Curtin. When Desmonds goaled again after 10 minutes, courtesy of Labhaoise Walmsley, they opened up a 2-1 to 1 point lead. Desmonds were 7 up after quarter of an hour in very wet conditions at 2-3 to 0-2. Castleisland then put over 5 unanswered points and led 2-8 to 0-2 after 24 minutes. It was 2-9 to 0-4 come half time.

Advertisement

8 minutes into the second period Desmonds got their 3rd goal, Aisling Leonard netting to make it 3-12 to 5 points. A Siofra O'Shea goal for Southern Gaels made it 3-13 to 1-7. Only 3 more points very scored in the final quarter as Desmonds ran out comprehensive victors.