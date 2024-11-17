Advertisement
Sport

Desmonds All Ireland semi details confirmed

Nov 17, 2024 14:55 By radiokerrysport
Castleisland Desmonds v Comeragh Rangers in the AIB Munster LGFA Championship Final at Mallow GAA Complex. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport.
The Castleisland Desmonds Ladies All Ireland Senior club football semi-final has been confirmed for 2 o'clock on Saturday November 30th.

They'll be away to Kilmacud Crokes that afternoon.

Tags used in this article
