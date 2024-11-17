Desmonds All Ireland semi details confirmed

The Castleisland Desmonds Ladies All Ireland Senior club football semi-final has been confirmed for 2 o'clock on Saturday November 30th.
They'll be away to Kilmacud Crokes that afternoon.
