Derry win back-to-back Minor All-Irelands

Jul 7, 2024 15:55 By radiokerrysport
Derry win back-to-back Minor All-Irelands
Derry are the back-to-back All-Ireland Minor Football champions.

That's after they beat Armagh 2-7 to 10 points in Omagh this afternoon.

James Sargent scored from the penalty spot with Cody Rocks also finding the back of the net.

