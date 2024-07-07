Derry win back-to-back Minor All-Irelands

Derry are the back-to-back All-Ireland Minor Football champions.
That's after they beat Armagh 2-7 to 10 points in Omagh this afternoon.
James Sargent scored from the penalty spot with Cody Rocks also finding the back of the net.
