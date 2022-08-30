Derry up to second

Derry City are up to second in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this morning.

An injury-time strike from Ryan Graydon gave them a 1-nil win away to Shelbourne last night.

Dundalk had Darragh Leahy sent off in the first half of a 2-nil defeat away to Sligo Rovers.

While St. Patrick's Athletic got the better of the Dublin derby at Dalymount Park, beating Bohemians by 3-goals to 1.

Shamrock Rovers were hit by a whopping fine from UEFA last night.

Bottle-throwing and a pitch invasion during their Champions League qualifier with Ludogorets has cost them nearly 22-thousand euro.

Meanwhile, Derry City were fined 8-thousand for the setting off of fireworks and a pitch invasion during their home tie with Riga.