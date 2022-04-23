Derry stay top of SSE Airtricity Premier Division

A Jamie McGonigle hat-trick helped keep Derry City top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

They remain a point clear of Shamrock Rovers, following a 7-1 thrashing of UCD at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Andy Lyons scored against his former side, as Rovers beat Bohemians 3-1 in the Dublin derby at Dalymount.

Eoin Doyle scored twice as St. Pat’s beat Finn Harps 2-nil to stay third.

While Shelbourne manager Damien Duff was shown the first red card of his entire career, as his side went down 2-1 away to Dundalk.

There’s one game in the top flight this evening, with Sligo Rovers entertaining Drogheda United.

====

Cork City are three points top of the First Division after edging an exciting Leeside derby - they were 3-2 winners away to Cobh Ramblers.

Galway remain three points off the top after their 2-nil defeat of Bray.

While managerless Waterford returned to winning ways with a 2-nil win at Wexford.

Tonight, Longford Town welcome Treaty United to Bishopsgate.

=====

Shelbourne’s 100 per cent start to the Women’s National League is again on the line as they go to DLR Waves this afternoon.

Peamount make the trip to Cork City, while third placed Wexford Youths are at home to Sligo.

Elsewhere, Treaty United host Athlone, and Bohemians play Galway.