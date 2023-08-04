Derry only Irish side to progress; domestic Leagues continue tonight

Derry City manager Ruadhrí Higgins says they'd prefer not to have to play on Sunday.

Last night's 3-3 draw with KuPS in Finland means they'll be off to Kazakhstan next Thursday to play Topol in the the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

However, they must go to UCD on Sunday.

Dundalk bowed out of Europe with a 2-2 draw at home to K-A last night - the Lilywhites losing 5-3 on aggregate.

While Shamrock Rovers' exit was confirmed via a 2-nil loss at home to Ferencvaros and a 6-nil aggregate defeat.

St. Pat's and Bohemians are both looking to close the gap on Shamrock Rovers at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

The Saints will be a point off the summit if they take all three points from Sligo.

While Bohs will be two from the top if they can beat Drogheda.

Runaway First Division leaders Galway United make the trip to Finn Harps tonight.

Second placed Waterford entertain Kerry

Cobh Ramblers play Wexford, Treaty United host Longford Town, and Bray face Athlone Town.