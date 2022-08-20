Advertisement
Derry miss opportunity; Cork increase First Division lead

Aug 20, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Derry City missed the chance to insert themselves in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race.

They were held to a 1-1 draw away to Drogheda United, and stay three-points off second placed Dundalk.

Finn Harps moved off the bottom of the table with a 3-2 defeat of north-west rivals Sligo Rovers.

UCD again prop up the table after going down 2-1 at home to St. Pat’s.

And Shelbourne had J-R Wilson sent off, but salvaged a 1-1 draw with Bohemians at Tolka Park.

Cork City have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the First Division.

Ruairi Keating scored twice as they came from behind to win 2-1 away to Cobh Ramblers.

While second placed Galway lost 2-1 at home to ten-man Bray.

And Treaty United lost for the second time in three games, going down 2-nil at Athlone.

Wexford can move to within a point of the playoff spots tonight if they win away to Longford Town.

Wexford Youths can close the gap on Women’s National League leaders Shelbourne to two points with a win at home to DLR Waves.

Elsewhere, Cork City play host to Sligo Rovers, Treaty United face Galway, and Peamount go to Athlone.

