Derry manager departs

Nov 15, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins has departed the club in the wake of their FAI Cup final loss to Drogheda.

He had been in charge at the Brandywell for the last three seasons, winning the cup in 2022, and the club say his contract has been terminated by 'mutual consent'.

A poor run of form at the end of the season saw Derry fade from Premier Division title contenders to missing out on European qualification.

Higgins says it was 'disappointing' to fall short in their target to land a domestic double this year.

Derry's captain Patrick McEleney has also left the club today.

He's set to sign for Irish League team Ballymena United in January after his contract expires with the Candystripes.

