Derry City will look to continue their promising start to the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season tonight.

The early leaders take on UCD in Belfield from 7.45.

At the same time, Bohemians host Drogheda United, Dundalk are at home to Shelbourne, and Sligo Rovers take on St Patrick's Athletic.

Shamrock Rovers bid for their first win of the season when they host Cork City from 8.