Derry keep Premier title race alive; Cork win First Division

A 3-nil win at home to Finn Harps saw Derry City keep the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race alive last night.

The Candystripes are two points off leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Rovers play their game in hand at home to Shelbourne tomorrow.

Elsewhere, the race for European football is heating up after Adam O’Reilly’s injury time strike handed St. Pat’s a 2-1 win away to third placed Dundalk.

Sligo Rovers were 2-nil winners at bottom side UCD.

And Dale Rooney’s injury-time goal gave Drogheda a 1-nil victory over ten-man Bohemians at Dalymount.

Cork City were crowned First Division champions last night.

Their goalless draw with Wexford, coupled with Galway’s 2-1 defeat at home to Athlone means Cork can no longer be caught at the top.

Waterford are up to second courtesy of a 3-nil defeat of Treaty United.

While Longford were 4-2 winners away to Cobh Ramblers.