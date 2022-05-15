Derry into Ulster final

Derry will face Donegal in the Ulster Senior Football Final.
That's after the Oak Leaf County got past Monaghan in the semi final 3-12 to 17 points.
Benny Heron scored two goals to send Rory Gallagher's men into the decider.
