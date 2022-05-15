Advertisement
Sport

Derry into Ulster final

May 15, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Derry will face Donegal in the Ulster Senior Football Final.

That's after the Oak Leaf County got past Monaghan in the semi final 3-12 to 17 points.

Benny Heron scored two goals to send Rory Gallagher's men into the decider.

