Derry into All-Ireland semi-finals

Jun 25, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Derry into All-Ireland semi-finals
Derry are the first team in this year's All-Ireland Football Championship semi-finals.

They put Clare to the sword in their quarter final this afternoon winning 5-13 to 2-8.

Shane McGuigan, Benny Heron, Paul Cassidy, Gareth McKinless and Conor Glass with the goals for Derry while Pearse Lillis has responded for the Banner.

It's a first last four clash for the Oakleaf County since 2004.

The second quarter final at Croke Park is just underway with Dublin taking on Cork.

The Dubs are without Con O'Callaghan and captain James McCarthy who were both late withdrawals through injury.

