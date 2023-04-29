Derry hoping for return to provincial final; Limerick up against Clare

Defending Ulster football champions Derry are hoping to book a return to the provincial final this evening.

They take on Monaghan in the first of this weekend’s semi-finals, with throw-in in Omagh at 5.

Despite concerns over a groin injury, Limerick captain Declan Hannon has been named to start this evening’s Munster Hurling Championship clash with Clare.

Four teams are all seeking their first wins in this year’s Leinster Hurling Championship this evening.

Wexford take on Antrim from 6.

At the same time, Dublin play Westmeath.

Christy Ring table-toppers Derry play Meath this afternoon in Owenbeg.

Armagh play Wicklow in the Nickey Rackard.

While Cavan face Lancashire in the Lory Meagher Cup.