Derry go top

Mar 19, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Derry City beat St. Pat's 2-1 at the Brandywell last night to go top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Will Patching with both goals for the home side.

Sligo Rovers are second meanwhile after a 2-2 draw with champions Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Elsewhere, a Dean Williams penalty saw Drogheda beat Dundalk 1-0 in their Louth derby at United Park.

Finn Harps enjoyed an impressive 3-0 win over Damien Duff's Shelbourne at Tolka Park meanwhile.

And it finished up 1-1 between UCD and Bohemians at the Bowl.

