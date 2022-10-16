Derry first into FAI Cup final

It's Extra dot ie FAI Cup semi finals day.
Derry City have beaten Treaty United 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.
Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh with the goals for the home side.
