Advertisement
Sport

Derry first into FAI Cup final

Oct 16, 2022 16:10 By radiokerrysport
Derry first into FAI Cup final Derry first into FAI Cup final
Share this article

It's Extra dot ie FAI Cup semi finals day.

Derry City have beaten Treaty United 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh with the goals for the home side.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus