Derry establish three-point lead

Jamie McGonigle took his tally of goals for the season to nine as Derry City established a three-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

The Candystripes were comfortable 4-nil winners away to St. Pat’s.

Shamrock Rovers had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to ten-man Sligo Rovers.

Dundalk are up to third after they beat Drogheda United 4-1 in the Louth derby at Oriel Park.

Bohemians returned to winning ways with a 3-nil defeat of bottom side UCD.

And there was more frustration for Damien Duff and Shelbourne, who went down to a late goal away to Finn Harps.

Cork City remain three clear at the top of the First Division following a 4-1 demolition of Longford at Turner’s Cross.

Galway stay second having come from 2-nil down to win 3-2 at Treaty United.

Wexford were 3-nil winners away to Athlone, while Bray and Cobh drew one apiece.

Peamount lead the Women’s National League on goal difference alone ahead of today’s Dublin derby with Bohemians.

Second placed Shelbourne host Treaty United.

Wexford Youths go to Galway, DLR Waves play Cork City, and Athlone face Sligo Rovers.