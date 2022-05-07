Derry drop points; Cork maintain Division 1 advantage

Derry City dropped two vital points in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race last night.

The Candystripes were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Bohemians to see their lead trimmed to a single point.

Shamrock Rovers turned up the heat on Derry with a 3-1 win at home to Finn Harps.

St. Pat’s returned to third courtesy of a 4-nil thrashing of Drogheda United.

Colm Whelan scored twice for bottom side UCD, who came from 2-nil down to draw 2-2 with ten-man Dundalk.

Shelbourne returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at home to Sligo Rovers.

Cork City maintained their three-point lead at the top of the First Division, with Aaron Bolger’s injury time strike seeing them win 2-1 away to bottom side Athlone.

Galway kept the pressure on with a 4-nil win at Cobh, while Waterford’s fine streak continued with a 4-1 win at Bray.

The top two meet in the Women’s National League this afternoon, with Shelbourne playing host to Peamount.

Third placed Wexford Youths entertain DLR Waves this evening.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers play Galway, Cork City take on Athlone, and Treaty United face Bohemians.