Derry close gap on leaders

Shamrock Rovers dropped three more points in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race last night.
They had Dylan Watts sent off as they fell to a 1-nil defeat away to Dublin rivals Bohemians.
Liam Burt scored the game’s only goal 18-minutes from time.
Derry City closed the gap on Rovers to four-points - albeit having played a game more - with a 3-nil win at home to UCD.
Dundalk and Shelbourne drew a blank at Oriel Park.
While Finn Harps had Liam McGing sent off as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to St. Pat’s.
This evening, Sligo Rovers welcome Drogheda United to the Showgrounds.
====
First Division leaders Cork City twice had to come from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Longford Town last night.
2-2 was also the final score in the south-east derby clash of Wexford and Waterford.
Bray Wanderers were 2-nil winners at home to Athlone.
While Enda Curran’s goal gave Treaty United a 1-nil win at home to ten-man Cobh.